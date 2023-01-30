G Flip Just Gave the Sweetest Update on Relationship With Partner Chrishell Stause

The sun isn't setting on this relationship any time soon.
Australian singer G Flip and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause have been going strong ever since Chrishell debuted their romance on her Netflix series' season five reunion in May 2022. And according to G Flip's latest relationship update, things between the two of them have only gotten better with time.
As they exclusively told Francesca Amiker on the Jan. 30 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m.), "We're very much happy and in love, and everything is going great, and we're just enjoying our time together."
"Obviously, it's awesome that I'm over here living in L.A., and I love it here and she's made me feel so much at home here," the 28-year-old said on the 2023 G'Day USA Arts Gala red carpet. "And everything's going well. She was on tour with me in Australia for the last few weeks, and it's been so fun showing her Australia, and my family love her."
And between their busy schedules, you would think it would be tough to fit in time for romance. But, G Flip said that hasn't been a problem.
"Our schedules so far have been really accommodating for our relationship," they shared. "I've been on tour, she's had time off from filming and real estate and stuff, so then she's come and visited me. While she was filming a movie, we had a few weeks apart, but the best thing about technology these days, you got FaceTime. We be FaceTiming every day, so it's been really easy."
The couple's work lives recently crossed paths, as they appeared together in the season three finale of The L Word: Generation Q, an experience G Flip called "so, so fun." In fact, they revealed they were watching the series with Chrishell when they got the call to guest star.
"It was so good, and that was my first time doing acting," they shared. "Obviously, Chrishell's a seasoned professional, but she was a great coach for me, and she was like, 'G, just act natural. You know, we're playing ourselves in this finale.' So, it was good."
Hear more from G Flip above, and tune in to E! News tonight at 11 p.m. on E! for more of today's biggest entertainment stories.