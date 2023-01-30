G Flip Just Gave the Sweetest Update on Relationship With Partner Chrishell Stause

Watch : G Flip GUSHES Over GF Chrishell Stause at G'Day USA Arts Gala

The sun isn't setting on this relationship any time soon.

Australian singer G Flip and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause have been going strong ever since Chrishell debuted their romance on her Netflix series' season five reunion in May 2022. And according to G Flip's latest relationship update, things between the two of them have only gotten better with time.

As they exclusively told Francesca Amiker on the Jan. 30 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m.), "We're very much happy and in love, and everything is going great, and we're just enjoying our time together."

"Obviously, it's awesome that I'm over here living in L.A., and I love it here and she's made me feel so much at home here," the 28-year-old said on the 2023 G'Day USA Arts Gala red carpet. "And everything's going well. She was on tour with me in Australia for the last few weeks, and it's been so fun showing her Australia, and my family love her."