Will Phoebe Dynevor Return for Bridgerton Season 3? She Says...

Brace yourself, dear reader, for there may be a familiar face missing from the ton.

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series Bridgerton, recently hinted that she may not be present in the show's upcoming season three.

When asked if her character will have any "exciting dynamics" in the new season during an interview with Screen Rant posted Jan. 28, Phoebe noted, "Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future. But season three, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

E! News has reached out to Netflix for comment and has not heard back.

In May 2022, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell was asked about Daphne's future. "We want to keep seeing all of our Bridgerton siblings," the producer told Variety. "We feel like those moments when the whole family is together is what really makes the show and makes all of us, I think, want to be a Bridgerton. So yes, you will definitely be seeing Daphne, Anthony and Kate — how much, I don't want to say quite yet, but you have to tune in."