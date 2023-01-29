Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out Months After Nanny Drama

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appear to be on good terms.
The exes were spotted sharing a hug on Jan. 27 in Los Angeles, as seen in photos published by TMZ. Per the outlet, Wilde and Sudeikis, who split after a roughly ten-year relationship, embraced after they attended a meeting together.
For the occasion, both parties kept it casual with Sudeikis sporting a baseball cap and a hoodie. Meanwhile, Wilde wore a sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers.
Wilde and Sudeikis' hug comes after the pair, who share kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, endured a rough year together in 2022.
Back in November 2020, news of Wilde and Sudeikis' split came to light. At the time, Wilde was working on her film Don't Worry Darling with her eventual-boyfriend Harry Styles. Styles and Wilde, who were first romantically linked in January 2021, ended their relationship in November of 2022.
Almost two years after news of Wilde and Sudeikis' breakup was announced, the pair faced allegations from their children's former nanny, who claimed the former couple had a bumpy relationship that involved disputes about Styles.
The nanny alleged that Sudeikis found text messages between Wilde and Styles on an Apple Watch Olivia left at their house, which left Sudeikis beside himself in an interview published by the Daily Mail October 2022. The nanny also alleged that Sudeikis once laid under Wilde's car to prevent her from leaving their home to bring a salad to Styles. Elsewhere in the piece, the nanny claimed that they had fired her from her job without severance pay.
In response to the accusations, Sudeikis and Wilde told E! News in a joint statement that same day: "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."
On the topic of Wilde and Styles' romantic timeline, the actress also addressed rumors the month before the nanny's public allegations.
"The complete horses--t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," Wilde told Vanity Fair in a cover story published Sept. 8. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry."