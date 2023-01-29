Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out Months After Nanny Drama

Watch : Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appear to be on good terms.

The exes were spotted sharing a hug on Jan. 27 in Los Angeles, as seen in photos published by TMZ. Per the outlet, Wilde and Sudeikis, who split after a roughly ten-year relationship, embraced after they attended a meeting together.

For the occasion, both parties kept it casual with Sudeikis sporting a baseball cap and a hoodie. Meanwhile, Wilde wore a sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers.

Wilde and Sudeikis' hug comes after the pair, who share kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, endured a rough year together in 2022.

Back in November 2020, news of Wilde and Sudeikis' split came to light. At the time, Wilde was working on her film Don't Worry Darling with her eventual-boyfriend Harry Styles. Styles and Wilde, who were first romantically linked in January 2021, ended their relationship in November of 2022.

Almost two years after news of Wilde and Sudeikis' breakup was announced, the pair faced allegations from their children's former nanny, who claimed the former couple had a bumpy relationship that involved disputes about Styles.