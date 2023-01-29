Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out Months After Nanny Drama

Months after Olivia Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis endured allegations from their children’s nanny, the former couple were seen sharing a hug in Los Angeles. Learn about their Jan. 27 embrace.

By Kelly Gilmore Jan 29, 2023 12:47 AMTags
BreakupsOlivia WildeCelebritiesJason Sudeikis
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appear to be on good terms.

The exes were spotted sharing a hug on Jan. 27 in Los Angeles, as seen in photos published by TMZ. Per the outlet, Wilde and Sudeikis, who split after a roughly ten-year relationship, embraced after they attended a meeting together.

For the occasion, both parties kept it casual with Sudeikis sporting a baseball cap and a hoodie. Meanwhile, Wilde wore a sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers.

Wilde and Sudeikis' hug comes after the pair, who share kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, endured a rough year together in 2022.

Back in November 2020, news of Wilde and Sudeikis' split came to light. At the time, Wilde was working on her film Don't Worry Darling with her eventual-boyfriend Harry Styles. Styles and Wilde, who were first romantically linked in January 2021, ended their relationship in November of 2022.

Almost two years after news of Wilde and Sudeikis' breakup was announced, the pair faced allegations from their children's former nanny, who claimed the former couple had a bumpy relationship that involved disputes about Styles.

photos
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Romance Rewind

The nanny alleged that Sudeikis found text messages between Wilde and Styles on an Apple Watch Olivia left at their house, which left Sudeikis beside himself in an interview published by the Daily Mail October 2022. The nanny also alleged that Sudeikis once laid under Wilde's car to prevent her from leaving their home to bring a salad to Styles. Elsewhere in the piece, the nanny claimed that they had fired her from her job without severance pay.

In response to the accusations, Sudeikis and Wilde told E! News in a joint statement that same day: "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Shocking Aftermath of Sherri Papini's Kidnapping Hoax

2

Shakira Shares Cryptic Post After Gerard Piqué & GF Go Insta Official

3

Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Look More in Love Than Ever in Rare Pic

On the topic of Wilde and Styles' romantic timeline, the actress also addressed rumors the month before the nanny's public allegations.

"The complete horses--t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," Wilde told Vanity Fair in a cover story published Sept. 8. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Shocking Aftermath of Sherri Papini's Kidnapping Hoax

2

Shakira Shares Cryptic Post After Gerard Piqué & GF Go Insta Official

3

Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Look More in Love Than Ever in Rare Pic

4

Everything We Know About Ted Lasso Season 3

5

Jon Peters Leaves Wife of 12 Days Pamela Anderson $10 Million in Will