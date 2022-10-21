Jason Sudeikis’ Ex Keeley Hazell Shares Same Book Excerpt as Olivia Wilde

It appears Jason Sudeikis' exes have been picking up the same book.
On Oct. 20, Keeley Hazell,—who briefly dated Sudeikis in 2021—shared a photo of Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, Heartburn, to her Instagram Stories.
If the name of the novel sounds familiar, it's because Sudeikis' ex-wife Olivia Wilde posted the same page two days ago. The Don't Worry Darling director's post came after a former family nanny came out with allegations that Wilde once made her "special salad dressing" for now-boyfriend Harry Styles, prompting Sudeikis to lay in front of her car to stop her from leaving their home.
However, Hazell's annotations in her Oct.20 post are less culinary-focused and instead allude to taking ownership of a narrative as a means of empowerment.
"So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version," the passage, which she underlined, read. "Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me."
The passage continued, "Because if I tell the story, it doesn't hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it."
Hazell first met Sudeikis on the set of 2014's Horrible Bosses 2 and went on to appear on the second season of his Apple TV show, Ted Lasso. The two were romantically linked in February 2021, three months after it was confirmed that Sudeikis had ended his seven-year engagement with Wilde, with whom he shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 4.
However, by July 2021, a source told E! News that the couple were "no longer romantic."
"Jason and Keeley were never in a serious relationship," the insider shared. "It was definitely never a serious thing."