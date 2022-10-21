Jason Sudeikis’ Ex Keeley Hazell Shares Same Book Excerpt as Olivia Wilde

Watch : Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny New Allegations By Former Nanny

It appears Jason Sudeikis' exes have been picking up the same book.

On Oct. 20, Keeley Hazell,—who briefly dated Sudeikis in 2021—shared a photo of Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, Heartburn, to her Instagram Stories.

If the name of the novel sounds familiar, it's because Sudeikis' ex-wife Olivia Wilde posted the same page two days ago. The Don't Worry Darling director's post came after a former family nanny came out with allegations that Wilde once made her "special salad dressing" for now-boyfriend Harry Styles, prompting Sudeikis to lay in front of her car to stop her from leaving their home.

However, Hazell's annotations in her Oct.20 post are less culinary-focused and instead allude to taking ownership of a narrative as a means of empowerment.

"So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version," the passage, which she underlined, read. "Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me."