How Lisa Rinna's Husband Harry Hamlin Really Feels About Her RHOBH Exit

Lisa Rinna's time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has come to an end—for now.
And husband Harry Hamlin feels she went out on top.
"I think Lisa has come out of it really well after eight years," he exclusively told co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester on the Jan. 26 episode of E! News. "I think from a branding perspective, it doesn't get any better than that. All the negative stuff that's out there will burn off eventually."
While Lisa's RHOBH exit is bittersweet, Harry—who stars in the new film 80 for Brady—revealed he wasn't initially a fan of her joining the show back in 2013 as a friend-of for season four.
"I was gonna get a divorce," the 71-year-old, who married Lisa in 1997, said. "I said, 'Everybody who does that show, they all get divorced, so why don't I just get ahead of the game.'"
The thrice-married star—who shares daughters Amelia, 21, and Delilah, 24, with Lisa—continued, "I actually said, 'I have my divorce lawyer on speed dial,' which is true, but I haven't used it in many, many years."
But thanks to a few Bravolebrities, Harry changed his mind about RHOBH. "I talked to some of her friends who'd been on the show," he said, "and they convinced me that it was a really good idea branding-wise."
Really good, indeed. After joining as a full-time Housewife in 2014, she quickly cemented herself as one of the most iconic stars to grace the series. On Jan. 5, however, she announced her departure from the show following season 12.
But just because Lisa bid farewell to Bravo doesn't mean Harry isn't open to joining a reality series himself. Andy Cohen revealed on an October 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live that he'd want Harry to be a part of a potential Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spin-off with the franchise's husbands.
"I would totally, totally do that, absolutely," Harry told E! News. "But we'd have to do it on some kind of desert island, an alone situation when we only have a few tools and we've got to kill our own food and all that. I want to see Andy doing that."
Hear more from Harry—including what Lisa thought of him kissing Jane Fonda in 80 for Brady—in the full interview above.
Catch new episodes of Mayfair Witches Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC. 80 for Brady premieres in theaters Feb. 3.
E! News airs Mondays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. on E!.