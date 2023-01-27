How Lisa Rinna's Husband Harry Hamlin Really Feels About Her RHOBH Exit

Watch : Harry Hamlin Dishes on Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Exit & Bravo Future

Lisa Rinna's time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has come to an end—for now.

And husband Harry Hamlin feels she went out on top.

"I think Lisa has come out of it really well after eight years," he exclusively told co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester on the Jan. 26 episode of E! News. "I think from a branding perspective, it doesn't get any better than that. All the negative stuff that's out there will burn off eventually."

While Lisa's RHOBH exit is bittersweet, Harry—who stars in the new film 80 for Brady—revealed he wasn't initially a fan of her joining the show back in 2013 as a friend-of for season four.

"I was gonna get a divorce," the 71-year-old, who married Lisa in 1997, said. "I said, 'Everybody who does that show, they all get divorced, so why don't I just get ahead of the game.'"

The thrice-married star—who shares daughters Amelia, 21, and Delilah, 24, with Lisa—continued, "I actually said, 'I have my divorce lawyer on speed dial,' which is true, but I haven't used it in many, many years."