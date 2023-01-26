The Bachelor's Christina Mandrell Has a Surprising Connection to Taylor Swift

Watch : Taylor Swift References Dropped During Ticketmaster Senate Hearing

Long live Christina Mandrell's music video cameo.

Nothing gets past the Swifties, and the season 27 premiere of The Bachelor was no different, as when contestant Christina introduced herself to Zach Shallcross, Taylor Swift fans realized they had seen her before—in the Grammy winner's 2008 music video for her hit single "Fifteen."

In fact, in a Jan. 25 TikTok, a user edited together a video featuring the 26-year-old on the ABC dating show before cutting to her appearance in the music video, in which she stands under an umbrella in a school uniform, chatting with a friend before starring off into the camera.

And Christina was quick to poke fun at herself, posting a footage from the Taylor video along with a shot of herself on The Bachelor starring intensely at Zach.

"Apparently I look at Zach the same way I look at Taylor Swift," she captioned the Instagram post. "New Conspiracy theory, first I stared at Taylor, then stared at Zach, which inevitably leads to me crying on the STAIRs."