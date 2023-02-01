How Keke Palmer Is Preparing for Motherhood—and the Metaverse

Watch : Pregnant Keke Palmer Teases Potential Baby Names

Both of Keke Palmer's worlds are expanding these days.

That would be the real one, in which the Nope star is expecting pregnant with her and Darius Jackson's first child, and the virtual one with her new Meta series Are We There Yet?

"It shows you all that's out there, the different things that you can do, how you can impact and tell different stories," Palmer exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker about the show, which finds her sitting down with leading creators to explore the endless possibilities of the metaverse.

For Palmer, who was already a longtime fan of simulation games like Meta Horizon Worlds, doing the show reminded her "of what technology can offer when we actually spend time in the space and we use the resources there. The things that we can do are incredible."

But that's only the second-biggest reason why Palmer is excited about the future.