Keke Palmer Shares How Pregnancy Cured Her Acne in Relatable Video

Keke Palmer's pregnancy glow is more than skin-deep.
The Nope actress, who has documented her skincare struggles over the years, shared in an Instagram video that she's unlocked the key to clearing up her acne.
"I know you can't see right now because I got a face full of makeup on, but if you really get into it, I want you to see that everything right here is extremely flat," she said in the Jan. 5 post, motioning to her cheeks. "There's no more bumps, there's no more of the raise."
Now, here's where Keke blessed her followers with her beauty discovery.
"I'm here to let y'all know that I found the secret to clearing up my acne," she continued, before pausing for dramatic effect. "And guess what it is: You need to get knocked up."
She drove the point home further, adding, "The baby has cleared my skin up."
The Hustlers actress joked that she's loving her skincare results so much that she's going to "be pregnant for the rest of my life."
Keke's revelations struck a chord with other parents, as many shared their own beauty experiences when they were expecting.
Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan commented, "When I was pregnant had the best skin I've ever had. Not even one pimple till like 7 months postpartum."
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams echoed similar sentiments as Vanessa, writing, "I said the same thing about my hair. It got so thick and curly then 3-6 months after birth all dem good edges feel out."
Celebrity hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez added, "Lmaooooo u ain't lyinggggg!!!! But once my baby dropped, it was World War 3 on my face, and i damn near went bald Aaaand it had the nerve to last a year."
And despite Keke's flawless skin, she recently reminded her fans that beauty truly comes from within.
"I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn't wearing any makeup," she tweeted Dec. 6. "And I really want y'all to get the help y'all need because makeup isn't real. I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."