Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B and More Win as Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammys

Take note: This is how you pop on the Grammys red carpet.

On Feb. 5, stars descended upon the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2023 festivities. While this year's ceremony, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah, aims to celebrate music's brightest artists and their chart-topping hits, the red carpet was the place for them to have fun with fashion and serve up bold looks. (See every star here.)

After all, the Grammys doesn't have a black tie dress code, so it typically brings out a mix of head-turning styles. In years past, celebs have arrived to the awards show in everything from a Cinderella-esque ballgown to a giant egg—and this year, they didn't come to play.

Take Taylor Swift, who stunned in a midnight blue two-piece dress from Roberto Cavalli as she sashayed down the carpet. Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves was pretty in pink in a feathery Valentino cape.

And always one to make a dramatic entrance, Cardi B was fierce as ever in a sculptural gown by Gaurav Gupta Couture. She completed the dramatic look with diamond chandelier earrings.