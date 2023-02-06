2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B and More Win as Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammys

Celebs were serving major looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. From extravagant gowns to sharp-looking suits, check out all the best dressed stars on the red carpet.

Take note: This is how you pop on the Grammys red carpet.

On Feb. 5, stars descended upon the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2023 festivities. While this year's ceremony, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah, aims to celebrate music's brightest artists and their chart-topping hits, the red carpet was the place for them to have fun with fashion and serve up bold looks. (See every star here.)

After all, the Grammys doesn't have a black tie dress code, so it typically brings out a mix of head-turning styles. In years past, celebs have arrived to the awards show in everything from a Cinderella-esque ballgown to a giant egg—and this year, they didn't come to play.

Take Taylor Swift, who stunned in a midnight blue two-piece dress from Roberto Cavalli as she sashayed down the carpet. Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves was pretty in pink in a feathery Valentino cape.

And always one to make a dramatic entrance, Cardi B was fierce as ever in a sculptural gown by Gaurav Gupta Couture. She completed the dramatic look with diamond chandelier earrings.

photos
Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

But the ladies aren't the only ones who brought their fashion A-game. Take Harry Styles, who turned heads in a low-plunging Egonlab jumpsuit before swapping into a metallic number for his performance of "As It Was."

Who else hit all the right style notes? Scroll on to see the best dressed stars at the 2023 Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Taylor Swift

In Roberto Cavalli.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kacey Musgrave
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Cardi B

In Gaurav Gupta.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Paris Hilton
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat

In Atelier Versace.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adele
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jennifer Lopez
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kelsea Ballerini
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Harry Styles
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Fox
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Lourdes Leon
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Heidi Klum
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Steve Lacy

In Saint Laurent.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Laverne Cox
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Coco Jones
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jack Harlow

