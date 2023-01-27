See Nikki Bella Try on Her Stunning Wedding Dress on Nikki Bella Says I Do

Watch : Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…

Nikki Bella said yes to the dress…again.

The WWE star and husband Artem Chigvintsev kicked wedding planning into full gear on the Jan. 26 premiere of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. And while picking out a wedding dress is a special moment for most brides, it's something that Nikki already did several years ago.

Before she and ex-fiancé John Cena called it quits in 2018, the Total Bellas alum had purchased, as she described, her "two dream dresses," one of which she tried on for her sister Brie Bella and niece Birdie Danielson during the episode.

And while Brie noted that the dress could count as her "something old," she wasn't the biggest fan of Nikki wearing it to tie the knot with Artem.

"That dress was for this relationship in her past," Brie explained in a confessional. "But for me, that dress does kind of symbolize that relationship. If it was me, I wouldn't be wearing my old dress for something new."