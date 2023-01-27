See Nikki Bella Try on Her Stunning Wedding Dress on Nikki Bella Says I Do

Nikki Bella said yes to the dress…again.
The WWE star and husband Artem Chigvintsev kicked wedding planning into full gear on the Jan. 26 premiere of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. And while picking out a wedding dress is a special moment for most brides, it's something that Nikki already did several years ago.
Before she and ex-fiancé John Cena called it quits in 2018, the Total Bellas alum had purchased, as she described, her "two dream dresses," one of which she tried on for her sister Brie Bella and niece Birdie Danielson during the episode.
And while Brie noted that the dress could count as her "something old," she wasn't the biggest fan of Nikki wearing it to tie the knot with Artem.
"That dress was for this relationship in her past," Brie explained in a confessional. "But for me, that dress does kind of symbolize that relationship. If it was me, I wouldn't be wearing my old dress for something new."
Meanwhile, Nikki viewed the dress as another thing she could check off her wedding to-do list, especially since she and Artem were planning the whole thing in a matter of four weeks. The couple said "I do" in a stunning Paris ceremony in August 2022.
As she stated in a confessional, "I feel like when you have these gorgeous gowns that cost so much money, and also are my dream dresses, why wouldn't I wear them?"
Luckily, seeing Nikki try on her gorgeous, white lace, sweetheart neckline ballgown with nude lining completely changed Brie's mind. Not to mention, Birdie noted that her aunt looked like a total princess in the dress.
"I kept thinking to myself, like, 'Ah, it's a little weird that this was your first wedding dress,'" Brie told her sister. "But now when I see it on you, it's like, 'This was just made for you and who you are.'"
Scroll below to see the magical moment Nikki tried on her dress.
Catch part two of Nikki Bella Says I Do on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 9 p.m. on E!.