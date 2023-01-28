Rent the Runway Is Now on Amazon— Here's All the Pre-Loved Designer Pieces We're Shopping for Under $100

Amazon's Rent the Runway storefront has the chicest pieces from Tory Burch, Prabal Gurung, Apparis and more.

By Ella Chakarian Jan 28, 2023 12:00 PMTags
TrendsShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionShop NewsE! InsiderLikes
rent the runway, amazonAmazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love a good thrift trip or obsess over unique, pre-loved clothes, you're going to love all the pre-loved Rent the Runway designer looks that are officially available on Amazon.

From Tory Burch and Prabal Gurung to Apparis and more, Rent the Runway launched some of its pre-loved goodness on Amazon, and we can't get enough of the special designer looks. There are the cutest sweaters, dresses, skirts and outerwear curated by Rent the Runway— just wait until you see the faux fur jackets and chic trench coats!

Scroll below for some of our most loved Rent the Runway looks on Amazon before all the unique pieces sell out.

read
Shop the Perfect UGG Ultra-Mini Platform Dupe From Amazon Before Sizes Sell Out

Jason Wu Collective Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Black Tie Side Sweater

This tie side sweater from Jason Wu Collective is so versatile. The understated black v-neck look has adjustable ties on each side that you can ribbon up or leave loose.

$51
Amazon

Prabal Gurung Collective Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Black Tie Blazer

This Prabal Gurung blazer is so chic. The tie detailing at the front gives an elevated and feminine feel to the blazer, which can be worn just about everywhere, from the office to brunch.

$71-$102
Amazon

Jason Wu Collective Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Red V-neck Sweater

This chic burgundy sweater is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. The cotton blend v-neck sweater has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit. You can pair the look with slouchy jeans or layer it over a slip dress.

$49-70
Amazon

Apparis Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Sophie Faux Fur Coat

This Apparis faux fur coat is giving us all the right drama. The pre-loved coat is the fashion-forward piece your winter wardrobe has been in need of!

$81
Amazon

sita murt Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Checked Sweater

This sita murt button-down sweater is so versatile. The checkered pattern is casual enough to be worn with a pair of jeans and sneakers, while the oversized fit makes it wearable as a dress if you pair it with some sheer black tights and a pair of boots.

$47
Amazon

Sweet Baby Jamie Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Brown Faux Fur Coat

This long faux fur coat by Sweet Baby Jamie is seriously so show-stopping, and it's only $64 on Amazon. The faux sherpa fur coat has a double-breasted silhouette that is beyond flattering and all the more cozy.

$64
Amazon

Victor Alfaro Collective Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Wish Graphic Sweater

This graphic sweater by Victor Alfaro Collective is the perfect casual winter piece that you can pair with slouchy jeans, leather pants or a navy silk slip skirt. No matter how you style the look, which is only $39, you'll look so stylish and cute.

$39
Amazon

Love, Whit by Whitney Port Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Brown Trench Coat

This is not your average trench coat. The Love, Whit by Whitney Port brown trench is elevated with puff sleeves and tie cuffs. It's such a chic and unique piece you can add to your year-round wardrobe for $70.

$70
Amazon

Marissa Webb Collective Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Grey Short Jacket

This boucle knit short jacket has just the right oversized feel. Everything from the collars to the pockets and tie belt has such attention to detail. Pair it with some leather pants and a bodysuit, and it's the perfect outerwear piece for an evening dinner or brunch.

$60-$85
Amazon

KF/KaufmanFranco Collective Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Zip Back Turtleneck

This zip back turtleneck is the totally wearable yet edgy piece your sweater drawer was missing. The contrasting greens and zipper detailing make this turtleneck anything but ordinary.

$60
Amazon

Tibi Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Origami Slit Skirt

This slit skirt is so easy to dress up or down. Pair the navy asymmetrical look with a fitted bodysuit and a pair of platform loafers for a trendy and cool look.

$79-$113
Amazon

Shop some more Amazon fashion finds with these Valentine's Day pieces starting at just $16.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!