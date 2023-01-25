Lizzo Joins the Bob Haircut Trend With Must-See Transformation

Watch : Is Lizzo Planning to Marry BF Myke Wright? She Says...

Lizzo is looking good as hell with her new beauty makeover.

The "About Damn Time" singer switched up her signature waist-length tresses for a much shorter 'do—a shaggy bob. And that wasn't the only drastic change she made, as she also debuted wispy bangs and blonde highlights.

Sharing several sexy selfies of her transformation on Instagram, Lizzo captioned her Jan. 24 post, "ITS GIVING BOBBIANA." And naturally, the 34-year-old star's followers were (hair) flipping over her bold new look.

One fan wrote, "You're serving as per usual," to which another replied, "Totally love this haircut."

Someone even compared the musician's shaggy bob to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna's longtime locks, commenting, "Is that Lizzo Rinna?"

This isn't the first time the "Grrrls" singer has made her followers swoon over her style.

Just last month, she made a showstopping appearance at the People's Choice Awards in a multicolored Alexander McQueen dress with a structured silhouette that featured a caged bodice with sparkly blue trim and an asymmetrical neckline.