Netflix Defends Real-Life Squid Game Show After Contestants Complain About Filming Conditions

Netflix is in the midst of its own Squid Game tug of war.

The streamer is pushing back after contestants on its Squid Game-inspired competition series said things got a little too real.

"We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures," Netflix said in a Jan. 25 statement obtained by Variety. "While it was very cold on set—and participants were prepared for that—any claims of serious injury are untrue."

The upcoming show—which is currently filming in London—recently came under fire after multiple players complained about the show's filming conditions.

Variety reported that one contestant was believed to have injured their shoulder after running into a wall, while others were treated for "mild ailments."

On Jan. 24, UK's The Sun said a contestant told them of the experience, "It was like a warzone. People left in tears."

While filming the game Red Light, Green Light—featured in Squid Game's first episode—another contestant reportedly told The Sun that a player was "carried out on a stretcher" as temperatures reached as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Netflix denied that anybody was every stretched off set.