Jeremy Renner Was Attempting to Save His Nephew Before Being Run Over By Snowplow, Sheriff's Report Says

Watch : Chilling New Details in Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident Revealed

A real-life superhero.



Nearly a month after Avengers star Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital due to injuries sustained from being run over by a snow-removal tractor, more details have emerged about the accident.



According to an incident report from the Nevada sheriff's office obtained by CNN, the actor was attempting to stop the snowplow from sliding and hitting his nephew, which caused him to be pulled under the machine.



"The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the records read, per the outlet. "Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward."



The report continued, "When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."



The record also goes to note, per CNN, that mechanical issues "may have been a factor in this accident," adding that Renner's nephew was able to assist until help arrived.