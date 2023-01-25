Daisy Jones & The Six Teaser Shows the Rise and Fall of Riley Keough's '70s Supergroup

Watch : Riley Keough Remembers Last Time With Lisa Marie Presley

Are you ready to rock?

In the first teaser for Daisy Jones & The Six, released by Prime Video on Jan. 25, Riley Keough's titular musician poses a powerful question: "Look, I know that I said that I would tell you everything, but how much of everything do you really wanna know?"

The limited series based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid—who cited Fleetwood Mac as one of the novel's inspirations—details the rise and fall of a '70s supergroup in their prime.

"Their music made them famous," the trailer suggests. "Their breakup made them legends."

And in addition to giving a peek at the on-stage magic between Daisy and The Six frontman Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), the teaser also showcases the tumult behind the scenes: from heartbreak to a physical altercation between bandmates. But as the logline notes, the series isn't just stepping back in time as, "Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers."