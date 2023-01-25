Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Details Struggle With Autoimmune and Chronic Illness Issues

Delilah Hamlin shared a candid look into her health issues.
The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into what she has been dealing with recently—off the grid.
"I haven't really spoken on my health lately & if you're new here you're probably confused but for the past few years I've been struggling with autoimmune/ chronic illness issues that I've been silently battling and overcoming," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Jan. 24 alongside a photo of an IV in her arm. "It's definitely been tough mentally alongside physically. I've kind of kept quiet because I don't want to be put in a 'sick' role."
Delilah—who has previously opened up about her battle with Lyme disease and the Epstein–Barr virus—went on to explain why she chose to share more about her health conditions on social media.
The model added, "I've faced a lot, overcome a lot, and I know that I'm going through this for a reason and that reason is to share what I've gone through and what I've learned with you."
In her post, the 24-year-old also included a quote from Joel Osteen.
"'When you feel as though the pressure is too much, it's because you're stronger than you think,'" she wrote. "'You'll never discover how strong you really are until you face pressure that you've never faced. It may seem unbearable, but the fact that God allowed it means you can handle it.'"
It continued, '"He didn't say He'd make a way of escape so you could run from it, but so you can 'endure it' God wouldn't allow you to get in that pressure if he hadn't designed you to handle it. You will always be able to bear whatever comes your way.'"
She concluded her post by thanking wellness center in Los Angeles, Dripp IV Therapy for "helping."
Delilah's health update comes over a year after she sought treatment for a Xanax dependency.
"I found a psychiatrist and he over-prescribed me," she shared with her social media followers in Nov. 2021. "He over-prescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes for 10 milligrams and he gave me 20 milligrams a day. And then he gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day, so my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two I over-dosed."
After she overdosed and ended up in the hospital, Delilah turned to her parents for further help.
"I went to Arizona, and it was really hard at first," she said. "It was a treatment center, not a rehab. It was something I had to invest in with my own money, which was a scary thing because I had to trust this place."
She later returned home to continue her recovery.
In Feb. 2022, Delilah marked a milestone in her journey by celebrating six months of sobriety.