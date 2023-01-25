Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Details Struggle With Autoimmune and Chronic Illness Issues

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Reflects on "Weirdest" Health Scare

Delilah Hamlin shared a candid look into her health issues.

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into what she has been dealing with recently—off the grid.

"I haven't really spoken on my health lately & if you're new here you're probably confused but for the past few years I've been struggling with autoimmune/ chronic illness issues that I've been silently battling and overcoming," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Jan. 24 alongside a photo of an IV in her arm. "It's definitely been tough mentally alongside physically. I've kind of kept quiet because I don't want to be put in a 'sick' role."

Delilah—who has previously opened up about her battle with Lyme disease and the Epstein–Barr virus—went on to explain why she chose to share more about her health conditions on social media.

The model added, "I've faced a lot, overcome a lot, and I know that I'm going through this for a reason and that reason is to share what I've gone through and what I've learned with you."