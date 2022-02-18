Delilah Hamlin Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety After Accidental Overdose

Delilah Hamlin is sharing an important milestone in her sobriety journey.
In a short video shared to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 17, the 23-year-old model jumped for joy as she announced to the camera, "Hi, I'm six months sober!" Additionally, a heart icon with a timestamp highlighting the date was included at the top right corner of her clip.
In early November, Delilah opened up to her social media followers about her experience in an Instagram Live video. At the time, she revealed that she had to seek help after her body became "dependent" on Xanax, which was among the medications prescribed to her by a doctor.
"I found a psychiatrist and he over-prescribed me," she said. "He over-prescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes for 10 milligrams and he gave me 20 milligrams a day. And then he gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day, so my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two I over-dosed."
She continued, "I didn't mean to at all. I over-dosed on this one medication called Propranolol. And I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital."
With help from her family—including her parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin—Delilah said she discovered a treatment center in Arizona that could help her with her health.
"I went to Arizona, and it was really hard at first," she explained. "It was a treatment center, not a rehab. It was something I had to invest in with my own money, which was a scary thing because I had to trust this place."
Delilah's milestone comes a little more than a month after she opened up about her challenging year in a New Year's Day Instagram post.
"2021, You changed my life," she wrote. "You broke me. But thank you for pushing me to do things I would have never been able to do. Thank you for all of the opportunities you've given me. Thank you for showing me disease so I could be at ease instead. Thank you to everyone who was on this journey with me. What a transformative year it has been."
It was around this time that Delilah's split from boyfriend Eyal Booker was made public. As a source told E! News in January, Delilah ended it with Eyal and "expressed she just wants time to reconnect with herself and prioritize her health." However, the insider noted "it wasn't a messy breakup but was definitely sad for both of them."