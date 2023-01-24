Anne Heche's Son Atlas Breaks Silence On Actress' Death 5 Months After Car Crash

Watch : Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Anne Heche's son Atlas is breaking his silence.

Nearly six months after the Donnie Brasco actress' death from injuries sustained in an August car crash, her 14-year-old son reflected on his mom's legacy.

"My mom was the brightest person I've ever known," Atlas said in a statement to the Los Angeles Inquisitor magazine. "She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her."

In the same article, Atlas' father, James Tupper—who dated Anne from 2007 to 2018—also paid tribute to his late Men in Trees co-star.

"Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy," he shared. "She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds."