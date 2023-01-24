Anne Heche's Son Atlas Breaks Silence On Actress' Death 5 Months After Car Crash

Anne Heche's son Atlas is breaking his silence.
Nearly six months after the Donnie Brasco actress' death from injuries sustained in an August car crash, her 14-year-old son reflected on his mom's legacy.
"My mom was the brightest person I've ever known," Atlas said in a statement to the Los Angeles Inquisitor magazine. "She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her."
In the same article, Atlas' father, James Tupper—who dated Anne from 2007 to 2018—also paid tribute to his late Men in Trees co-star.
"Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy," he shared. "She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds."
At the time of her death, James took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of Anne, with the caption, "love you forever," alongside a broken heart emoji.
In August, Anne died following inhalation and thermal injuries sustained in a crash. She also had a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma that contributed to her passing. After spending seven days in a coma, the 53-year-old was pronounced dead on Aug. 11.
Earlier this month, her oldest son Homer—who she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon—took over her Instagram account and thanked fans for their support ahead of the Jan. 24 release of her posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne.
"Hi Everybody, Homer here," he wrote Jan 5, alongside a picture of the book cover. "Never imagined I'd find myself responsible for mom's IG account, but here we are. First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received—thank you."
The 20-year-old went on to say that the healing journey "will be a long one" and he is taking it day by day.
"But this is my mom's account so enough about me," he continued. "I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself. My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing. The book is the product of mom's further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could."
Homer added, "Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it's own, as you would have wanted."