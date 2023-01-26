Teen Wolf: The Movie's Tyler Posey and Holland Roden Explain Dylan O'Brien's Absence

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

There's no bad blood in this wolf pack.

While Teen Wolf: The Movie sees most of the original cast from the MTV series returning for another adventure, one face is noticeably absent: Dylan O'Brien. The Not Okay actor wasn't on-hand to reprise his fan-favorite role of Stiles, but his former scene partners, Tyler Posey and Holland Roden, made it clear they still have plenty of love for him.

"F--k that guy! No, I love Dylan so much and we talked about it a lot before we actually got started," Posey exclusively told E! News ahead of the film's Jan. 26 premiere on Paramount+. "To me, he was always there. He would text me and ask how the day went, how was the first day of filming."

And the characters' friendship has endured just as much as the actors' has in real life. "To Scott, I think he and Stiles keep in touch constantly, so he was still there in the world. We kept the Jeep in there and we tried to reference him as much as possible," the 31-year-old explained. "There's no love lost. I love him so much and he helped really shape Teen Wolf, just his energy alone. So, no matter what, Teen Wolf was always gonna have that in there."