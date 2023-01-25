Poker Face Sneak Peek: Natasha Lyonne Has a TMI Underwear Talk With Hong Chau

Watch : Natasha Lyonne's Wild Gambling Weekend With Poker Face Cast

Life on the run can be rough (and a little gross).

That's a lesson Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale learns from Poker Face guest star—and 2023 Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee—Hong Chau in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at episode two of the new Peacock series.

Created by Knives Out director Rian Johnson, the show follows Charlie—a woman with the ability to tell when someone is lying—as she solves mysteries while on the run. But life on the road comes with its fair share of dangers, as the clip opens with Charlie cleaning blood off her shirt in a New Mexico gas station bathroom.

But Charlie isn't alone, as Chau's character Marge emerges from a stall, only to unashamedly fart in front of Charlie, explaining, "That's what happens in here."

Things only get more award after Marge takes notice of Charlie's bloody shirt stain, to which Charlie remarks, "Laundry day."

"Bleeding through your shirt day. Gunshot wound day," Marge responds, but not before Charlie cuts her off, saying, "Mind your own business day."