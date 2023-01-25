Poker Face Sneak Peek: Natasha Lyonne Has a TMI Underwear Talk With Hong Chau

Life on the run can be rough (and a little gross).
That's a lesson Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale learns from Poker Face guest star—and 2023 Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee—Hong Chau in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at episode two of the new Peacock series.
Created by Knives Out director Rian Johnson, the show follows Charlie—a woman with the ability to tell when someone is lying—as she solves mysteries while on the run. But life on the road comes with its fair share of dangers, as the clip opens with Charlie cleaning blood off her shirt in a New Mexico gas station bathroom.
But Charlie isn't alone, as Chau's character Marge emerges from a stall, only to unashamedly fart in front of Charlie, explaining, "That's what happens in here."
Things only get more award after Marge takes notice of Charlie's bloody shirt stain, to which Charlie remarks, "Laundry day."
"Bleeding through your shirt day. Gunshot wound day," Marge responds, but not before Charlie cuts her off, saying, "Mind your own business day."
Clearly the more experienced traveler—as evidenced by her hanging toiletry bag—Marge shares some TMI advice with Charlie. "Just 'cause you're wearing your underwear inside out doesn't mean it's really clean," she says, "That trick only works once, 'cause there's only two sides to the underwear."
When asked how long she's been on the road, Charlie initially lies, stating, "Two days," only to admit she's been running for "a week."
The clip ends with Charlie thanking Marge for her underwear advice and putting on her baseball cap, seemingly setting off to solve her latest mystery.
Check out the full preview above.
The first four episodes of Poker Face premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, on Peacock, followed by new episodes dropping on Thursdays.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)