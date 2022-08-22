See the First Photo From Glass Onions: A Knives Out Mystery

Watch : Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Who's the Best Detective in "Knives Out 2"

Benoit Blanc is on the case.

Netflix shared the first photo from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Aug. 22, showing Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Madelyn Cline, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista gathered around a table as they're interrogated by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc.

So how did the group find themselves being questioned by Blanc, a suave, southern detective? Here's what Netflix revealed: "When a tech billionaire Miles Bron (Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise."

While the first film approached the murder of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) through the perspective of the suspects, director Rian Johnson told Netflix's Tudum that the sequel will be told through Blanc's inquisitive gaze. As Johnson put it, "We're very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes."