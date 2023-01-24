Live Nation President Apologizes to Taylor Swift During Senate Hearing Over Ticketmaster Problems

Watch : Taylor Swift REACTS to "Excruciating" Ticketmaster Debacle

Lawmakers aren't ready to shake off what happened to Taylor Swift fans trying to buy tickets to her upcoming tour.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Jan. 24 about the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation were heavily scrutinized during November pre-sale release dates for Swift's upcoming The Eras Tour as fans endured long wait times and technical issues that prevented many from obtaining tickets.

"As millions of Taylor Swift fans found out last fall, there are few consequences for failing to deliver the service," Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in her opening statement via NBC News. "Whether it's Bruce Springsteen or BTS or Bad Bunny, fans, artists and venues are facing real issues with Live Nation."

But according to Sen. Mike Lee, the bipartisan hearing was about much more than just Swift's tour. Instead, he argued it was an inquiry into restoring competition and ensuring fair prices and better services for consumers.

"This hearing for me is not only about the latest ticketing disaster that has made headlines," he said in his opening statement. "My daughter Eliza might disagree, but there are much bigger issues involved than this one event."