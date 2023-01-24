2023 Oscars

The Nominations Are Finally Here

Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are officially in the dating game. See the photo that has the internet buzzing about the duo’s relationship.

By Daisy Maldonado Jan 24, 2023 7:28 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesLarsa Pippen
Watch: Larsa Pippen Addresses Swirling Rumors About Her

That's a slam dunk. 

Following much speculation, Larsa Pippen made her relationship with Marcus Jordan—who is the son of NBA star Michael Jordan—Instagram official on Jan. 23.

"Checks over stripes," Larsa wrote alongside a photo of herself and Marcus holding hands in front of a gigantic floral design of Michael's No. 23 Bulls jersey.

In the snap, the reality TV star wore jean shorts, a sheer black bodysuit and paired her look with some sneakers. As for Marcus, he opted for patterned red, white and black pants topped with a black shirt and a black backwards cap. 

Although Larsa has previously shared snaps of Marcus on her Instagram Stories, her recent post marks the first time he has appeared on her grid. 

Underneath her post, Marcus commented, "That's what I like, that's what we like!"

Adam Weitsman also chimed in to write, "Love you guys. One of the best couples out there."

photos
Hottest Players in the 2022 NBA Finals

Back in September, the two were spotted having dinner at Zuma in Miami as part of what TMZ dubbed as a "double date" with another undisclosed couple. At the time, eyewitnesses told the outlet that there were "no obvious signs of PDA" between Larsa and Marcus, while a source also told E! News that they were just friends who had lunch.

However, they've since updated their relationship status.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

2

Matthew McConaughey’s Daughter Gets Photobombed By Woody Harrelson

3

Hailey Bieber's New Bob Haircut Will Influence Your Winter Look

Before this, Larsa was married to NBA player Scottie Pippen for more than 21 years, with the athlete first filing to end their 19-year-marriage in 2016. Though they reportedly attempted to reconcile the following year, Larsa re-filed for divorce in Nov. 2018, with Oct. 29, 2017 noted as their official date of separation

Larsa and Scottie share four kids together: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey’s Daughter Gets Photobombed By Woody Harrelson

2

Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

3

Hailey Bieber's New Bob Haircut Will Influence Your Winter Look

4

Savannah Chrisley Says Life Is "Falling Apart" With Parents in Prison

5
Breaking

The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List