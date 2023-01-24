Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

Watch : Larsa Pippen Addresses Swirling Rumors About Her

That's a slam dunk.

Following much speculation, Larsa Pippen made her relationship with Marcus Jordan—who is the son of NBA star Michael Jordan—Instagram official on Jan. 23.

"Checks over stripes," Larsa wrote alongside a photo of herself and Marcus holding hands in front of a gigantic floral design of Michael's No. 23 Bulls jersey.

In the snap, the reality TV star wore jean shorts, a sheer black bodysuit and paired her look with some sneakers. As for Marcus, he opted for patterned red, white and black pants topped with a black shirt and a black backwards cap.

Although Larsa has previously shared snaps of Marcus on her Instagram Stories, her recent post marks the first time he has appeared on her grid.

Underneath her post, Marcus commented, "That's what I like, that's what we like!"

Adam Weitsman also chimed in to write, "Love you guys. One of the best couples out there."