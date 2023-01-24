Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

That's a slam dunk.
Following much speculation, Larsa Pippen made her relationship with Marcus Jordan—who is the son of NBA star Michael Jordan—Instagram official on Jan. 23.
"Checks over stripes," Larsa wrote alongside a photo of herself and Marcus holding hands in front of a gigantic floral design of Michael's No. 23 Bulls jersey.
In the snap, the reality TV star wore jean shorts, a sheer black bodysuit and paired her look with some sneakers. As for Marcus, he opted for patterned red, white and black pants topped with a black shirt and a black backwards cap.
Although Larsa has previously shared snaps of Marcus on her Instagram Stories, her recent post marks the first time he has appeared on her grid.
Underneath her post, Marcus commented, "That's what I like, that's what we like!"
Adam Weitsman also chimed in to write, "Love you guys. One of the best couples out there."
Back in September, the two were spotted having dinner at Zuma in Miami as part of what TMZ dubbed as a "double date" with another undisclosed couple. At the time, eyewitnesses told the outlet that there were "no obvious signs of PDA" between Larsa and Marcus, while a source also told E! News that they were just friends who had lunch.
However, they've since updated their relationship status.
Before this, Larsa was married to NBA player Scottie Pippen for more than 21 years, with the athlete first filing to end their 19-year-marriage in 2016. Though they reportedly attempted to reconcile the following year, Larsa re-filed for divorce in Nov. 2018, with Oct. 29, 2017 noted as their official date of separation.
Larsa and Scottie share four kids together: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.