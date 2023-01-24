This Retinol Stick Makes Me Look Like I Woke up With a Photo Filter On

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I have very sensitive skin to an extent that makes me super nervous to interact with anything other than water. I read every ingredient label and I shop with caution. My first concern is the potential to irritate my skin and then after that, I cross my fingers hoping a product will actually make an improvement. Even so, I heard so much about the benefits of retinol and the potential drawbacks; i.e. lots of complaints about dry skin.

After way too much research, I took the plunge and tried the Peace Out Retinol Face Stick and went to bed, not sure what to expect after using the product one time. When I woke up and went to wash my face I was surprised by how smooth my skin looked already. It looked like I had a photo filter on and I couldn't believe it. My skin's texture was evened out, stubborn acne marks and breakouts had faded, my skin just felt so soft, and I kept using the product.

Peace Out describes the product as a "magical wrinkle eraser," but I just wasn't expecting an overall skin transformation at this level. My skin is significantly brighter and it's clear. Even when I'm super tired at night, I make sure to swipe this retinol stick just purely out of anticipation of waking up to some good results. I have never been so excited to wake up every morning. Now, I look forward to seeing those results.

If you want to invest in a skincare product that makes a difference and it isn't complicated to use, it doesn't get more simple than the Peace Out Retinol Stick. I will make sure I never run out of this stuff. It's just that good.