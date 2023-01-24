This Retinol Stick Makes Me Look Like I Woke up With a Photo Filter On

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I have very sensitive skin to an extent that makes me super nervous to interact with anything other than water. I read every ingredient label and I shop with caution. My first concern is the potential to irritate my skin and then after that, I cross my fingers hoping a product will actually make an improvement. Even so, I heard so much about the benefits of retinol and the potential drawbacks; i.e. lots of complaints about dry skin.
After way too much research, I took the plunge and tried the Peace Out Retinol Face Stick and went to bed, not sure what to expect after using the product one time. When I woke up and went to wash my face I was surprised by how smooth my skin looked already. It looked like I had a photo filter on and I couldn't believe it. My skin's texture was evened out, stubborn acne marks and breakouts had faded, my skin just felt so soft, and I kept using the product.
Peace Out describes the product as a "magical wrinkle eraser," but I just wasn't expecting an overall skin transformation at this level. My skin is significantly brighter and it's clear. Even when I'm super tired at night, I make sure to swipe this retinol stick just purely out of anticipation of waking up to some good results. I have never been so excited to wake up every morning. Now, I look forward to seeing those results.
If you want to invest in a skincare product that makes a difference and it isn't complicated to use, it doesn't get more simple than the Peace Out Retinol Stick. I will make sure I never run out of this stuff. It's just that good.
Peace Out Face Stick
The brand recommends using this stick as the last step in your nighttime skincare routine, after you cleanse and apply serums and moisturizers. I use it daily, but if you want to give you skin some time to get used to the product, start gradually and increase the application as you feel more comfortable.
This product has 27.3K+ Sephora Loves.
Peace Out Eye Stick
There's another version of this product that's specifically formulated for the delicate skin in the eye area. This is another must-have, in my opinion. It's a total game-changer for anyone who wants to smooth out and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Goodbye, crow's feet.
This product has 131.9K+ Sephora Loves.
Radiant Retinol Duo- Retinol Face Stick and Retinol Eye Stick
If you want to save some money and make a major difference in your skincare routine, this bundle is a great deal with the Face Stick and the Eye Stick.
This set has 3,000+ Sephora Loves.
If you need additional info before you shop, here are some rave reviews from shoppers.
Peace Out Retinol Face Stick Reviews
A shopper explained, "I love using the Peace Out Retinol Face Stick by Peace Out Skincare! It truly is a magic wrinkle eraser!! It helped my fine lines, wrinkles, and unwanted texture all disappear in just a short time frame! It also helped to visibly brighten up my skin!! It really does lock up all my serum and moisturizer while helping to reveal smoother, firmer, and more youthful skin!!"
I love this retinol stick. I'm a sucker for easy solutions to skincare concerns. The fact that this product comes in stick form makes it so easy to apply. I apply it nightly to my forehead, and my smile lines. So far I have noticed that immediately after application my smile lines appear slightly less noticeable. My forehead wrinkles as well. I love the ease of application and also the effectiveness of the product.
Amazing!! It made the lines on my forehead almost disappear just after a few times using it! Also it makes the pores look smaller, it's a fabulous retinol for people that are sensitive to superstrong retinols!
The Peace Out Skincare Retinol Face Stick is a 10/10! I used it as the last step in my skincare routine and night and I loved how it applied especially that I could massage it into my skin using the stick. I've noticed my skin looking and feeling better. I wake up to softer and smoother skin. The fine lines around my eyes and month don't seem as noticeable. I can't wait to see long term results with consistent use.
I'm a huge fan of retinol, and I'm a huge fan of this stick because I don't have to touch the product. I literally swipe this all over my face and it takes two seconds. I have no sensitivity to it nor it's irritating to my skin.
I love this product so much more than I thought I would. Using it consistently I notice that my skin feels smoother, looks brighter and I sew a noticeable difference in fine lines. I will continue to use this product.
