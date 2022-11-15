This Clinique Overnight Moisture Mask With 32.2K+ Sephora Loves Improved My Skin the First Time I Used It

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I was longing for an improvement in my skin tone and texture, but I was at a point where I was scared to try new products because I didn't want to increase my already-irritated sensitive skin. I am very cautious about the beauty products that I try, reading every label a million times over to make sure there aren't any ingredients that are known to trigger my eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea. I heard great things about the Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Face Mask and after analyzing the ingredients, I decided to give it a shot.

I went through my nighttime skincare regimen as per usual, finishing up the routine with the Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Face Mask, which feels more like a substantial moisturizer than a skincare mask. After using it for the first time, I woke up anticipating another bout with irritated skin. To my surprise, there was no redness or any other adverse reactions. Surprisingly, my skin was so incredibly soft and its tone felt so even. I couldn't believe the improvement after just one use, so of course, I continued using it. I am not the only one who adores this stuff. It has 32.2K+ Sephora Loves.