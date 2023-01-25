Jessie James Decker Reveals How She's Mastered the Art of Ignoring Mom-Shamers

Jessie James Decker isn't messing around when it comes to her family.
The "Should Have Known Better" singer recently shared insight into how she tackles online critics, especially if social media comments are geared toward her and Eric Decker's three kids—Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4.
"I'm proud of my kids and when I see a reaction, I'm always a little shocked," Jessie exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with Heluva Good! Dips. "I realize that I have a lot of eyes watching, but I don't let it affect what I want to post."
As she put it, "I'm going to live my life and not let the outside noise get to me."
The 34-year-old—who fiercely defended her children after people questioned their ab muscles two months ago—also noted that there's a fine line between shielding her kids from the negativity and hiding them from the world.
"There's going to be the shamers but there's also a sense of community," she explained about having a social media presence. "Embrace the community, block out the hate and just follow your own instincts."
And for anyone who has ever felt mom-shamed, Jessie shared her words of wisdom.
"Do what you want to for yourself and your family," she encouraged. "You don't owe anyone anything. You do what feels right, what feels comfortable, you are the mother and you're going to know what's best."
She added, "Always follow your instincts and don't fall into the pressure."
Reflecting on her journey, Jessie said she's proud of the growth she's had in the last 10 years.
"If I can tell myself at 25 anything, it's that it doesn't matter," the Kittenish founder expressed. "Block out the noise, live your life and be a good person."
And while Jessie might not be salty about the haters, she does enjoy pairing her fave snacks with Heluva Good! Dips.
"It make things so easy for me," she said. "My kids absolutely love these dips. And I'm not one of those people that makes a meal and that's it. I do a whole setup of charcuterie boards, chips and dips, little snackies, and so this is definitely a fan-favorite in the house."