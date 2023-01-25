Jessie James Decker Reveals How She's Mastered the Art of Ignoring Mom-Shamers

Watch : Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Online Criticism

Jessie James Decker isn't messing around when it comes to her family.

The "Should Have Known Better" singer recently shared insight into how she tackles online critics, especially if social media comments are geared toward her and Eric Decker's three kids—Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4.

"I'm proud of my kids and when I see a reaction, I'm always a little shocked," Jessie exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with Heluva Good! Dips. "I realize that I have a lot of eyes watching, but I don't let it affect what I want to post."

As she put it, "I'm going to live my life and not let the outside noise get to me."

The 34-year-old—who fiercely defended her children after people questioned their ab muscles two months ago—also noted that there's a fine line between shielding her kids from the negativity and hiding them from the world.

"There's going to be the shamers but there's also a sense of community," she explained about having a social media presence. "Embrace the community, block out the hate and just follow your own instincts."