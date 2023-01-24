Has Eddie Murphy Heard From Will Smith After 2023 Golden Globes Joke? He Says…

Watch : Eddie Murphy Calls You People a Modern Guess Who's Coming to Dinner

Eddie Murphy's joke about Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap at the 2023 Golden Globes got quite a reaction.

But as for whether he got a reaction out of Will—or the slap's recipient Chris Rock? Well, as Eddie exclusively revealed on the Jan. 23 episode of E! News, "No, I haven't heard from anybody."

"But I don't think it's something that you would even call about," the 61-year-old continued. "It was a good joke, a funny joke. And I love him, I love Chris, and it's all love." (Catch his full interview on tonight's show, airing at 11 p.m.)

At the Jan. 10 award show, where he was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award, Eddie ended his speech by sharing his best career advice: "Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f---king mouth." (ICYMI, that punchline piggybacked off of Chris' joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars.)

In addition to one of the Globes' top honors, Eddie is also kicking off 2023 with a new Netflix film, You People.