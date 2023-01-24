Has Eddie Murphy Heard From Will Smith After 2023 Golden Globes Joke? He Says…

Eddie Murphy's joke about Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap at the 2023 Golden Globes got quite a reaction.
But as for whether he got a reaction out of Will—or the slap's recipient Chris Rock? Well, as Eddie exclusively revealed on the Jan. 23 episode of E! News, "No, I haven't heard from anybody."
"But I don't think it's something that you would even call about," the 61-year-old continued. "It was a good joke, a funny joke. And I love him, I love Chris, and it's all love." (Catch his full interview on tonight's show, airing at 11 p.m.)
At the Jan. 10 award show, where he was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award, Eddie ended his speech by sharing his best career advice: "Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f---king mouth." (ICYMI, that punchline piggybacked off of Chris' joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars.)
In addition to one of the Globes' top honors, Eddie is also kicking off 2023 with a new Netflix film, You People.
Described by the star as "a modern Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," the film follows Jonah Hill's Ezra Cohen as he navigates a difficult relationship with the family of his fiancée (Lauren London), including father Akbar (Eddie) and mother Fatima (Nia Long).
Not only did Eddie tell E! News people will enjoy the film "because it's funny," but also because of its timeliness.
"We have this race thing that's going on in the country right now," he stated. "Racial tension it at a fever pitch, and you have a romantic comedy that has race as part of it."
And it's the movie's blend of light-hearted topics with a serious subject matter that sets You People apart from other films in the genre. "Most romantic comedies are funny and sweet and charming," Eddie continued, "and they don't have a little edge to it."
You People premieres Friday, Jan. 27, on Netflix.