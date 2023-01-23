TikTok's Dr. Muneeb Shah Says These Are the Beauty Trends to Avoid

Watch : Influencers We ADORED in 2022

Not all viral beauty trends are created equally.

This is something Dr. Muneeb Shah a.k.a. Derm Doctor—TikTok's number one dermatology influencer worldwide—knows about all too well. And the board-certified dermatologist exclusively told E! News which popular skincare hacks on social media users should keep on scrolling past.

"I think anything that you see that shows up and it trending is the first time you ever heard about it," he explained about avoiding certain trends. "I would just be a little skeptical and take my time with it, because the things that actually do work will stay around for much longer than a week or a day right?"

And when it comes to an oversaturated feed, filled with the latest, most promising beauty tricks for dewy, glowy skin, Dr. Shah recommends doing your own research.

"Take your time with things," he noted. "It is your skin. It is the thing that everybody sees when they first meet you. You definitely don't want to break down your skin barrier with anything crazy."