Below Deck's Captain Sandy Reveals Where She Stands With Camille Post-Firing

For Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn, firing Stew Camille Lamb is water under the boat.

"I stand by it," Sandy exclusively told E! News. "First and foremost, I don't fire people unless I have the facts, and, secondly, I don't fire people out of favoritism or non-favoritism. I fire people because if they're the one singular thing where everything else is evolving around them, that's the problem I have to eliminate."

After Camille was repeatedly warned about her lax work ethic and following her explosive fight with fellow Stew Alissa Humber, Chief Stew Fraser Olender recommended Sandy let her go.

"Sometimes people just walk through life and think what they're doing is OK just because they've never been properly taught you," Sandy said. "I was that person until someone showed me, but I had to be willing to listen and to remain teachable."

So where do Sandy and Camille stand today?