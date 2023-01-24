Below Deck's Captain Sandy Reveals Where She Stands With Camille Post-Firing

For Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn, firing Stew Camille Lamb is water under the boat.
"I stand by it," Sandy exclusively told E! News. "First and foremost, I don't fire people unless I have the facts, and, secondly, I don't fire people out of favoritism or non-favoritism. I fire people because if they're the one singular thing where everything else is evolving around them, that's the problem I have to eliminate."
After Camille was repeatedly warned about her lax work ethic and following her explosive fight with fellow Stew Alissa Humber, Chief Stew Fraser Olender recommended Sandy let her go.
"Sometimes people just walk through life and think what they're doing is OK just because they've never been properly taught you," Sandy said. "I was that person until someone showed me, but I had to be willing to listen and to remain teachable."
So where do Sandy and Camille stand today?
"I did a fundraiser for the maritime industry and she showed up," Sandy revealed to E!. "A lot of Below Deck people showed up that I didn't even invite and I thought that's pretty awesome, because they love the maritime industry."
But don't expect the captain and former stew to be hanging out on the regular.
"When I'm a captain I'm not there to make friends, I'm there to do my job," she continued. "Firing people is never fun, but I try to do it in a gentle way. It doesn't mean we've ended a working relationship. I'm not friends with Camille, we're not buddies. She showed up, I love the support and it's like another colleague in the industry. So good terms? I don't look at good terms. I have to say I'm very neutral when it comes to the crew."
Drama aside, Sandy assured fans firing Camille was a last resort. "Remember I stepped on Captain Lee's boat—the last thing I want to do is start firing his crew," she said, referencing Lee Rosbach leaving earlier this season due to health issues, "so it's a very hard line. But my main priority is the client, what's best for the boat. Happy crew, happy boat, happy client."
