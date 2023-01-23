Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and More Receive 2023 Razzie Award Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : 5 Actors Who Had Oscar & Razzie Noms the Same Year

The award show that actors hope they don't get invited to is getting closer.

On Jan. 23, the 2023 Razzie Awards—also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards—announced this year's nominees and picks for the "worst" films, actors and actresses from the past year.

Leading the way with the most nominations is Blonde, a Marilyn Monroe biopic, which scored eight nods including Worst Picture.

As for acting, Tom Hanks received a nomination for Worst Actor after his portrayal of Gepetto in Disney's Pinocchio. He is also up for Worst Supporting Actor thanks to his portrayal of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise critically acclaimed Elvis.

Pete Davidson also received two nominations, including Worst Actor for his voice role in Marmaduke and Worst Supporting Actor for his cameo role in Good Mourning.

The nominations come just one day before Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed will announce the 2023 Oscar nominations. And while most Hollywood stars would prefer an Oscar statue, some should be prepared to become a "winner" of a Razzie when the awards are announced Mar. 11.