Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and More Receive 2023 Razzie Award Nominations: See the Complete List

The award show that actors hope they don't get invited to is getting closer.
On Jan. 23, the 2023 Razzie Awards—also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards—announced this year's nominees and picks for the "worst" films, actors and actresses from the past year.
Leading the way with the most nominations is Blonde, a Marilyn Monroe biopic, which scored eight nods including Worst Picture.
As for acting, Tom Hanks received a nomination for Worst Actor after his portrayal of Gepetto in Disney's Pinocchio. He is also up for Worst Supporting Actor thanks to his portrayal of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise critically acclaimed Elvis.
Pete Davidson also received two nominations, including Worst Actor for his voice role in Marmaduke and Worst Supporting Actor for his cameo role in Good Mourning.
The nominations come just one day before Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed will announce the 2023 Oscar nominations. And while most Hollywood stars would prefer an Oscar statue, some should be prepared to become a "winner" of a Razzie when the awards are announced Mar. 11.
Keep scrolling for a complete list of nominations.
Worst Picture
Blonde
Disney's Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King's Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor
Machine Gun Kelly, Good Mourning
Pete Davidson, Marmaduke
Tom Hanks, Disney's Pinocchio
Jared Leto, Morbius
Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan
Worst Actress
Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario, The King's Daughter
Alicia Silverstone, The Requin
Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel
Blonde
365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days
Disney's Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominio
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona, Morbius
Lorraine Bracco, Disney's Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz, The 355
Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King's Daughter
Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson, Good Mourning
Tom Hanks, Elvis
Xavier Samuel, Blonde
Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Evan Williams, Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels
Worst Director
Judd Apatow, The Bubble
Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik, Blonde
Daniel Espinosa, Morbius
Robert Zemeckis, Disney's Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
Blonde
Disney's Pinocchio
Good Mourning
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius