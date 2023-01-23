Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and More Receive 2023 Razzie Award Nominations: See the Complete List

Before the 2023 Oscar nominations are announced Jan. 24, some actors woke up to news that their work may be deserving of a 2023 Razzie Award. See who was lucky to be “honored.”

The award show that actors hope they don't get invited to is getting closer.  

On Jan. 23, the 2023 Razzie Awards—also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards—announced this year's nominees and picks for the "worst" films, actors and actresses from the past year.

Leading the way with the most nominations is Blonde, a Marilyn Monroe biopic, which scored eight nods including Worst Picture.

As for acting, Tom Hanks received a nomination for Worst Actor after his portrayal of Gepetto in Disney's Pinocchio. He is also up for Worst Supporting Actor thanks to his portrayal of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise critically acclaimed Elvis.

Pete Davidson also received two nominations, including Worst Actor for his voice role in Marmaduke and Worst Supporting Actor for his cameo role in Good Mourning

The nominations come just one day before Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed will announce the 2023 Oscar nominations. And while most Hollywood stars would prefer an Oscar statue, some should be prepared to become a "winner" of a Razzie when the awards are announced Mar. 11.

Keep scrolling for a complete list of nominations.

Worst Picture

Blonde              
Disney's Pinocchio
Good Mourning     
The King's Daughter
Morbius  

Worst Actor

Machine Gun Kelly, Good Mourning
Pete Davidson, Marmaduke
Tom Hanks, Disney's Pinocchio
Jared Leto, Morbius 
Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan 

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita 
Kaya Scodelario, The King's Daughter
Alicia Silverstone, The Requin  

Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel

Blonde      
365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days
Disney's Pinocchio 
Firestarter 
Jurassic World: Dominio 

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius 
Lorraine Bracco, Disney's Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz, The 355 
Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King's Daughter
Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend 

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson, Good Mourning
Tom Hanks, Elvis 
Xavier Samuel, Blonde
Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde 
The Two 365 Days Sequels

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble
Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik, Blonde
Daniel Espinosa, Morbius 
Robert Zemeckis, Disney's Pinocchio 

Worst Screenplay

Blonde  
Disney's Pinocchio 
Good Mourning 
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius

