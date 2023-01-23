Hilary Duff Teases Another HIMYM Alum's Appearance on How I Met Your Father

Cobie Smulders isn't the only How I Met Your Mother star returning for more.
While the season one finale of How I Met Your Father saw the Marvel star reprise her role as Robin Scherbatsky, star Hilary Duff just teased that season two of the Hulu series sees another original cast member from the CBS sitcom stopping by.
"I think I might lose my job if I told you who, but we do have a special guest from the original cast coming this season," the actress confirmed on Good Morning America Jan. 23. "It was a dream come true working with them. I think our dream would have the entire cast come through at some point."
The original HIMYM, which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014, starred Smulders, Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris.
But that's not the only reunion occurring during season two of HIMYF, since John Corbett will be joining the cast.
Not only will Corbett be reuniting with former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall, who serves as the show's narrator, he'll also be playing Duff's love interest—19 years after portraying her teacher in their 2004 film, Raise Your Voice.
In fact, the season two trailer features Corbett, 61, sharing a kiss with Duff, 35.
"Honestly, we started from a place of who would be the most fun for the role and you know, we were, as we always do, batting around ideas with the writers," creator, writer and EP Elizabeth Berger told TV Insider. "And then the idea of Corbett came up, and we all just thought that was so exciting. Then as we sort of got further along in the process, we were like, 'Oh, right, cool, he did this movie with Hilary a million years ago.' And then we thought, 'Is that weird?' And then we thought, 'No, it's awesome.' Hilary's a grown woman now and everyone can handle it."
The rest of the cast includes Francia Raisa, Tien Tran, Tom Ainsley, Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, Leighton Meester and Josh Peck, as well as special guest stars Constance Marie, Mark Consuelos and Meghan Trainor.
See how the love story plays out when How I Met Your Father returns for season two Jan. 24 on Hulu.