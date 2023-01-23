Hilary Duff Teases Another HIMYM Alum's Appearance on How I Met Your Father

Watch : Hilary Duff Details Hulu's "How I Met Your Father" Finale

Cobie Smulders isn't the only How I Met Your Mother star returning for more.

While the season one finale of How I Met Your Father saw the Marvel star reprise her role as Robin Scherbatsky, star Hilary Duff just teased that season two of the Hulu series sees another original cast member from the CBS sitcom stopping by.

"I think I might lose my job if I told you who, but we do have a special guest from the original cast coming this season," the actress confirmed on Good Morning America Jan. 23. "It was a dream come true working with them. I think our dream would have the entire cast come through at some point."

The original HIMYM, which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014, starred Smulders, Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris.

But that's not the only reunion occurring during season two of HIMYF, since John Corbett will be joining the cast.