Why Holly Madison Almost Turned Down Hosting The Playboy Murders

Watch : Why Holly Madison Almost Passed on The Playboy Murders

Holly Madison is ready to go down the rabbit hole again.

ID's The Playboy Murders is the latest series to examine the dark corners of the Playboy Mansion. And each of the six episodes exploring murders and mysteries that intersect with the men's magazine are hosted and executive produced by Madison, a former Playboy bunny who lived at the mansion for seven years.

But when the Girls Next Door star was initially approached about taking part in The Playboy Murders, she almost turned it down.

"I was like, 'Oh no, I have too much on my plate as it is. I can't do another Playboy thing,'' Madison told E! News in an exclusive interview. "But then they sent me a presentation on the cases they wanted to cover and as I looked through it, I thought, 'Wow this is a show I would actually love to watch myself, even if I wasn't involved.'"