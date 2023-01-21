Nia Long Reveals Her Relationship Status After Outing With Omarion

Watch : Nia Long & Taye Diggs Talk Mid-Life Crises, Best Man Series & More

What a girl wants is to set the record straight.

Nia Long made her relationship status loud and clear after being seen holding hands with former B2K member Omarion while walking the Jan. 17 carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of You People.

Omarion posted to Twitter footage of the pair at the event. He added a blushing smiley face emoji. The Instagram account @TheShadeRoom shared his tweet, along with the caption "The smile on #Omarion's face says it all!"

Then, Nia entered the chat. "Everybody simmer down...," she wrote under the group's Jan. 20 Instagram Post. "I'm single AF."

The update on her relationship status comes after she and Ime Udoka split up after 13 years together, a rep for Nia confirmed to E! News in December. The former couple share son Kez, 11. Nia is also mom to Massai, 22, from a prior relationship.

Two months before news of their split broke, the Boston Celtics announced on Sept. 22 that Ime was suspended from his role as head coach for "violations of team policies." Earlier that same day, ESPN reported, citing multiple sources, that he allegedly had "an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."