Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome First Baby Together

Whoa, Joey Lawrence is a girl dad again!

On Jan. 20, the Blossom alum and his wife, Insecure star Samantha Cope, announced that they have welcomed their first child together and his third daughter.

"1.16.23 ~ Dylan Rose Lawrence," they wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of them cuddling their newborn. "Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!"

The two continued, "We welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude...wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life! stay tuned for baby spam xoxo."

Several of Joey's past co-stars shared congratulatory messages. Melissa Joan Hart, who appeared with him on the '10s sitcom Melissa & Joey, commented with three pink flower emojis. Even Stevens alum Christy Carlson Romano, who directed and starred with Joey in her 2016 movie Christmas All Over Again, commented, "What perfection!"

Baby Dylan joins big sisters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12—the Melissa & Joey actor's daughters from his previous marriage to Chandie Yawn-Nelson.