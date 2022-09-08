Joey Lawrence Expecting First Baby With Insecure Actress Samantha Cope

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope are expecting a baby! The Blossom alum announced the news on Instagram Sept. 7.

"The blessings just keep on coming," he wrote alongside a photo of himself smiling while holding the Insecure actress and her baby bump at the beach. "Proud of you babe! Baby Lawrence on the way!"

Samantha then commented on the post, "Ohh hi baby daddy."

While this is the couple's first child together, Joey is already dad to daughters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, who he shares with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

The announcement comes four months after Joey, 46, and Samantha, 35, tied the knot. According to People, the pair wed on May 1 in an outdoor ceremony in Temecula, Calif., that was attended by family and friends, including Joey's brothers Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence.

"It just feels so right," Joey told the magazine. "Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it."