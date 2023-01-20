Simone Biles Manifesting Her Wheaties Box Is More Proof She's the G.O.A.T.

Watch : Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T.

Dreams come true when you set your mind to it. Just ask Simone Biles.

Years before she stuck a perfect landing on the front of a Wheaties box, the four-time Olympic gold medalist actually kept a homemade version that had her face on it in her childhood bedroom. In an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, Simone—who is now an actual partner of Wheaties and Friends of the Children, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to the ongoing mentorship of youth—looked back at how she manifested the collaboration.

"It was my first world championship: I was 16, I had just won it and my teammates made a fake Wheaties box for me and put my picture on it," she recalled. "That was actually in my childhood room—and it's still there! I just think that's the cutest thing, to just have that to look up [to] every day."

So, when Simone learned that the iconic cereal brand will be releasing a new limited edition box featuring her visage and life story, it was a complete full circle moment.