Tyler Stanaland Enjoys Trip to Dubai Alongside Selling the OC Co-Star Alex Hall Amid His Divorce

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall have traded in one sandy beach for another.
The relators were seen vacationing in Dubai one day after Brittany filed for divorce from Tyler on Jan. 19—citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
Selling the OC co-stars Tyler and Alex got all glammed up while attending the grand opening of Nobu Dubai at Atlantis The Palm on Jan. 20. Alex donned a floor length, lilac purple dress while posing for pics with Tyler, who opted for a black top with matching suit jacket and slacks, topping off the fit with white converse.
In a series of Instagram Stories earlier in the day, Alex showed off the view from her room at The Atlantis, before taking a mirror selfie on her way down to the pool for some R&R, where she snapped herself cheers-ing with a mystery man.
Tyler took to his own Stories, bringing followers along for the ride as he showed off his morning from a balcony with an ocean view all the way to a gigantic aquarium inside the hotel. The pair was also photographed looking chummy at a restaurant, as they sported their beach attire, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.
Tyler and Alex have been fueling romance rumors since season one of Selling the OC aired on Netflix over the summer, but Alex recently set the record straight on where the two stand, making it clear that she was on the market.
"People really want to hold onto that idea that there's something there between Tyler and I," the 33-year-old told People in November when pictures of the two looking cozy at a sushi dinner surfaced after news of Tyler and the Pitch Perfect star's split. "I mean, at this point, we're just friends, so there's nothing more to it."
The reality star explained that the photos of the pair having dinner included a group of people, despite the focus of the snaps being on her and Tyler.
"We were literally at our favorite sushi restaurant right by the office and somebody snapped a picture on their iPhone of us," she continued. "And we were out with more than just us. There was definitely all of us friends, but at the end of the day, Tyler was going through a really, really hard time."
Tyler and Brittany parted ways in September 2022, more than two years after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu, Calif in 2020.
"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Brittany wrote at the time with Tyler echoing her sentiments in a replica post. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
They continued, "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."