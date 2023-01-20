Tyler Stanaland Enjoys Trip to Dubai Alongside Selling the OC Co-Star Alex Hall Amid His Divorce

Watch : Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland SPLIT After 2 Years of Marriage

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall have traded in one sandy beach for another.

The relators were seen vacationing in Dubai one day after Brittany filed for divorce from Tyler on Jan. 19—citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Selling the OC co-stars Tyler and Alex got all glammed up while attending the grand opening of Nobu Dubai at Atlantis The Palm on Jan. 20. Alex donned a floor length, lilac purple dress while posing for pics with Tyler, who opted for a black top with matching suit jacket and slacks, topping off the fit with white converse.

In a series of Instagram Stories earlier in the day, Alex showed off the view from her room at The Atlantis, before taking a mirror selfie on her way down to the pool for some R&R, where she snapped herself cheers-ing with a mystery man.

Tyler took to his own Stories, bringing followers along for the ride as he showed off his morning from a balcony with an ocean view all the way to a gigantic aquarium inside the hotel. The pair was also photographed looking chummy at a restaurant, as they sported their beach attire, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

Tyler and Alex have been fueling romance rumors since season one of Selling the OC aired on Netflix over the summer, but Alex recently set the record straight on where the two stand, making it clear that she was on the market.