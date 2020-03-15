It's aca-wedding time!

Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow married longtime beau Tyler Stanaland in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Malibu, California on Saturday, The Knot reported, citing their rep. About 120 guests attended the event and the bride's dog, Billie, also walked down the aisle, Us Weekly said.

The two began dating in 2018 and got engaged in early 2019. Stanaland, a 30-year-old realtor, proposed to Snow, who just turned 34, with a round brilliant diamond ring.

"I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," she wrote on social media at the time. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt."

Stanaland told The Knot that Snow used to be his "unattainable crush," adding, "As a man, I used to watch ‘Pitch Perfect' with friends and, 'Brittany Snow...One day.' But never thinking it would ever happen."