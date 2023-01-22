Mikayla Nogueira Shares the Struggles That Led to Her TikTok Break and the Passion That Brought Her Back

She also shakes off disbelief each time she's invited to attend an event for a beauty brand she grew up admiring or interview the likes of Rihanna or Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez. Joked Mikayla, "I'm like, 'Are you sure? This isn't an accidental email?'"

But sometimes a girl just wants to shuffle off to the grocery store without worrying her every move is being surveilled.

"I get recognized absolutely everywhere I go now," she explained. "It's unavoidable in a way, specifically because I do have such a strong Massachusetts fanbase. So when I go out, I cannot be camouflaged. That has been really, really tough for me."

Social anxiety has always been a bit of a struggle for her, she noted. "But then you add on the people coming up and it's been really, really difficult for me to adjust. Especially because when I meet my supporters, I want to give them the best interaction possible. But sometimes I just shut down and I don't know what to say. And I can be really awkward and shy."