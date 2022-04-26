TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Embraces Her “New Body” After 60-Lb. Weight Gain

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.
Mikayla Nogueira is sharing her empowering journey toward body acceptance.
The TikTok star said she feels "so good" about herself after experiencing a significant weight gain and shared how she worked hard to get to this point.
"I recently gained 60 pounds," the influencer shared in a TikTok video on April 25. "It was really difficult for me to accept I have a new body."
Mikayla said, at first, 200 pounds on her 4'11" frame was a "really scary" reality, but she later decided she was "going to learn to love my body the way it is."
One way the 23-year-old became more comfortable in her skin was investing a brand new wardrobe. In the TikTok clip, Mikayla tries on a number of outfits from Lulu's and Pink Lily proudly showing off her what she "looks like as a size 14."
"I'm going show you guys that you can wear whatever the f--k you want if your a size 2 or size 20," she told her fans. "It doesn't matter, where what makes you happy."
In the video, Mikayla fell in love with one particular two-piece floral look, despite the fact that it showcased her "biggest insecurity"—her arms, which she describes as "large and in charge," saying, "I can't let that stop me from wearing really cute clothes like this."
In another video, the Massachusetts native also got rid of all of her old swimsuits that were size smalls and mediums.
"I'm now a size large and it's time to move on from s--t that doesn't serve you," she said before trying on an array of one-pieces and bikinis.
@mikaylanogueira I… feel.. so good about myself right now ?? #fashion #clothes #haul #realistictryon #realistictryonhaul ? original sound - Mikayla Nogueira
While she seemed to radiate confidence, Mikayla reminded her fans she can be very vulnerable.
"I struggle with an eating disorder," she said. "I'm really working to over come it and this is really difficult for me."
Three month earlier, the social media star got real about her battle with bulimia, telling her fans on TikTok she has been struggling for over seven years and has been in and out of remission.
"I relapsed in January 2021 and unfortunately, I was not able to be free and clean of that relapse until December 2021," she shared on Jan. 12. "It was the longest I had gone without being clean."
She continued, "My eating disorder has stolen so much from me: joy, relationships, but most importantly, my health. I feel like that's the one thing people don't talk about."
@mikaylanogueira BYE BYE BATHING SUITS…. #bathingsuits #swimwear #fashion #hauls ? original sound - Mikayla Nogueira
Mikayla explained the many ways her bulimia affected her health, including hair loss, digestive problems and an array of dental issues, including the yellowing of her teeth and gum disease. However, she made a pledge to herself to turn her health around in the new year.
"While I've been at war with my eating disorder for years, I've never let it win any of its battles," she said. "Some battles are longer than others and some battles are a little harder than others , but I've never let it win and I never will."
She added, "I'm taking my health back. I'm going to take care of myself in 2022 and always going forward."
Her candid videos have already inspired her fans to celebrate their own bodies in turn. One TikTok user commented, "i love you so much and helping me understand that i'm beautiful just as i am."
"Thank you for sharing this with us," another wrote, "as someone who's a 14 as well cuz of my ed, I don't feel alone!"