Vanessa Bryant Welcomes Daughter Natalia to Her 20s in Sweet Birthday Message

Natalia Bryant is officially out of her teen years.

In honor of the IMG model turning 20 years old, Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet message on Instagram dedicated to her daughter's milestone.

"Happy 20th birthday @nataliabryant !!!" Vanessa, 40, wrote alongside a carousel of pics of Natalia. "Welcome to your 20's!!!!!! We love you so much baby!!!"

Vanessa went on to repost a photo from a fan page of her late husband Kobe Bryant with Natalia as a child.

"Join us in wishing a Happy 20th Birthday to #NataliaBryant," read the fan's post. "One day after Natalia was born, Kobe Bryant wore his hospital ID bracelet during the entire Lakers game (2003)." Underneath the tribute, Vanessa commented five red hearts.

As the anniversary of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's death approaches later this month, it's clear that Natalia has found a special way to keep her late sibling and father close to her heart as the years go by.