Vanessa Bryant Welcomes Daughter Natalia to Her 20s in Sweet Birthday Message

Natalia Bryant is officially out of her teen years.
In honor of the IMG model turning 20 years old, Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet message on Instagram dedicated to her daughter's milestone.
"Happy 20th birthday @nataliabryant !!!" Vanessa, 40, wrote alongside a carousel of pics of Natalia. "Welcome to your 20's!!!!!! We love you so much baby!!!"
Vanessa went on to repost a photo from a fan page of her late husband Kobe Bryant with Natalia as a child.
"Join us in wishing a Happy 20th Birthday to #NataliaBryant," read the fan's post. "One day after Natalia was born, Kobe Bryant wore his hospital ID bracelet during the entire Lakers game (2003)." Underneath the tribute, Vanessa commented five red hearts.
As the anniversary of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's death approaches later this month, it's clear that Natalia has found a special way to keep her late sibling and father close to her heart as the years go by.
"This is a necklace that says ‘Slim.' It was my nickname growing up," Natalia told Vogue in a Beauty Secrets segment on Dec. 1. "I was just so eensy-teensy. All my jerseys said ‘Slim'—I didn't grow into the jerseys until I was older, so my dad always called me ‘Slim.'"
In the clip, Natalie proudly showcased another necklace she has that that includes a gold medallion in honor of her family's Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, which works in honor of Kobe and Gianna to provide funding for underserved athletes.
"And this is our necklace from our foundation, the Mamba and Mambcaita Foundation. I actually wear this medallion with me all the time," Natalia shared. "It says ‘Dedication makes dreams come true."
She added, "It's a quote from my dad, and it's something I live by."
In addition to Natalia and Gianna, Vanessa shares kids Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3, with her late husband.