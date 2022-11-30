Khloe Kardashian Sends Vanessa Bryant Gingerbread House With Sweet Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out After $16 Mil Victory Against L.A. County

Khloe Kardashian's gift to Vanessa Bryant was sent with love.

Vanessa revealed that The Kardashians star sent her a gingerbread house this holiday season with a heartwarming detail that paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, who Vanessa welcomed with husband Kobe in addition to children Natalia, 19, Capri, 3, and Bianka, 5.

The sweet structure features a gingerbread roof with the names "Vanessa," Natalia," "Capri," and "Bianka" on one side, as seen in a Nov. 29 Instagram post. On the other side, Kobe's and Gianna's names are placed with what appears to be hearts and angel wings over them.

Vanessa wrote alongside an image of the treat, "@khloekardashian Thank you for this sweet gingerbread house! Xo."

Khloe's gesture serves as a touching tribute to both Kobe and Gianna, who passed away with seven others in January 2020 due to a helicopter crash while commuting to a basketball tournament in California—a tragedy that led the Good American co-founder to reflect on just how precious life is.