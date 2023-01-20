Inside TikToker Alix Earle’s Influencer Trip to Dubai With Her Mom

Watch : Hailey Bieber's TikTok DOESN'T Help Kendall Shed "Mean Girl" Claim

Alix Earle is going for the gold in Dubai.

The TikToker—who has 3.9 million followers on the platform—has been giving fans an inside look at her recent influencer trip to the United Arab Emirates, where her mom acted as her plus-one.

On Jan. 19, Alix showed off the stunning metallic dress she wore to a gold-themed party following a day of exploring the desert and enjoying a Jeep safari ride.

The University of Miami student began prepping for the brand trip (hosted by Tarte Cosmetics) two days ago when she posted a packing video. The clip showed her loading up her suitcase with colorful bikinis and workout sets.

"I'm so excited," she said. "Neither of us have been to Dubai before, so I don't know what to expect."

Alix—who recently split with Yankees baseball player Tyler Wade—added that it's also her mom's first time joining her to a brand-related event, but she knows she's in for a wild ride: "I get my love for partying from my mom, so I'm sure that we're probably going to embarrass ourselves on this trip."