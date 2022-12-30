Tarte Cosmetics Sale: 70% Off Concealer, Mascara, Eyeshadow, Blush, Bronzer, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want a refreshed beauty routine in 2023, it is a great time to shop for makeup and skincare products. For a limited time, you can save 70% on Tarte Cosmetics products. And, yes that includes some deals on the truly iconic Tarte Shape Tape Concealer.

These are some unbelievable markdowns. You can get a concealer and brightening glow wand for just $9. Revamp your eyeshadow collection with $252 worth of palettes for $33. Get $128 worth of makeup brushes for only $23. There's an amazing deal on a cheek palette and eyeshadow palette duo for $29 (valued at $157). Score $72 worth of mascara for only $19— that's three full-size mascaras for less than the price of two. Or you can get a $75 eyeshadow and eyeliner set at a $21 price point.

If you want to shop at those prices, here's what you need to know. Unfortunately, everything from Tarte Cosmetics isn't on sale, but you can click here to see the markdowns. Those are NOT the final prices. Add the items you want to your cart along with the promo code EXTRA20 to get an additional 20% discount.