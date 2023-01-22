The Downfall of Kai: Where The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Took a Hell of a Turn

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

This story contains mentions of sexual violence and abuse.

Stop us if you've heard this one: Social media crowns a new hero, ensuring ubiquity for however long the Internet's collective attention span holds... only to be tremendously let down because the person once lionized is not who they thought.

Cue the reckoning.

The Netflix documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker tells such a cautionary tale. Though the story of Caleb Lawrence McGillivary, aka Kai, the self-described "home-free" nomad who infiltrated the zeitgeist for a few weeks in 2013 after a random act of heroism (or was it...), isn't just about a guy who went viral overnight and ultimately proved unable to handle the attention.

Actually, Kai handled his fame the way he approached everything else—appearing to not give AF. Combined with his surfer-dude demeanor, musical talent and Robin Hood-style altruism (he'd shoplift a cartful of goods and give it all away), his was a way of life that inevitably attracts admirers. Mostly from a safe distance via likes on YouTube, but also from youngsters who'd flock to him once their phones had pinged with Kai's location status, be it a local club or the public library.