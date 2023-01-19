All of You Will Love the First Photo of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Baby Girl With Luna and Miles

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share FIRST Photo of Newborn Baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have even bigger love now that their baby girl is here.

The Cravings cookbook author and the "All of You" singer welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13. The newborn joins older sister Luna Simone, 6, and brother Miles Theodore, 4.

Introducing their new little girl to the world, the couple posted a sweet photo of their two older kids holding Esti in their arms on Jan. 19. "She's here!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram. "Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier."

She continued, "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!"

Meanwhile, John—whose real name is John Stephens—raved about how the family home has been "overflowing with love and joy" since Esti's arrival.