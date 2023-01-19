That '90s Show Stars Reveal Who Was Hit the Hardest By That '70s Show Reunion

Watch : That '70s Show Original Cast on New Series: "Happy to be Home"

"The same old thing we did last week"—or in this case, two decades ago!

That '90s Show has officially premiered, reuniting most of the cast of That '70s Show 20 years after we last saw them in Red and Kitty Forman's iconic basement.

Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith and Don Stark all return to play grandparents this time around to Callie Haverda's Leia Forman. Ahead of the premiere, they revealed exclusively to E! News who was hit the hardest by the family reunion, which of their former castmates they were most excited to see and what life lessons they imparted upon the new Point Place teens.

"I was happy to be home," Smith shared. "I was very emotional, just so many memories hitting. It's almost overwhelming," Rupp echoed his sentiments, adding, "I saw it happen to Topher [Grace] and Laura [Prepon], Laura especially was very emotional standing there."

"We filmed the pilot in 1998, so we lived through the '90s while we were doing That '70s Show, so it was amazing," Stark recalled. "It was like going back as soon as I walked in. I think everybody felt that way, it was like going back home."