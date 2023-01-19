That '90s Show Stars Reveal Who Was Hit the Hardest By That '70s Show Reunion

"The same old thing we did last week"—or in this case, two decades ago!
That '90s Show has officially premiered, reuniting most of the cast of That '70s Show 20 years after we last saw them in Red and Kitty Forman's iconic basement.
Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith and Don Stark all return to play grandparents this time around to Callie Haverda's Leia Forman. Ahead of the premiere, they revealed exclusively to E! News who was hit the hardest by the family reunion, which of their former castmates they were most excited to see and what life lessons they imparted upon the new Point Place teens.
"I was happy to be home," Smith shared. "I was very emotional, just so many memories hitting. It's almost overwhelming," Rupp echoed his sentiments, adding, "I saw it happen to Topher [Grace] and Laura [Prepon], Laura especially was very emotional standing there."
"We filmed the pilot in 1998, so we lived through the '90s while we were doing That '70s Show, so it was amazing," Stark recalled. "It was like going back as soon as I walked in. I think everybody felt that way, it was like going back home."
In addition to Grace and Prepon, original series stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama and Tommy Chong all reprise their That '70s Show roles in special guest star spots in the revival.
"I was really happy to see Topher again," said Smith. "I've seen him here and there and had dinner with him, but it was great to be working with him again."
"They didn't come all at one," Rupp explained. "We got to deal with just one at a time. It was easier and it was exciting, and they did it for us. Just really lovely."
Stark, however, was most excited to reunite with his former on-screen neighbors. "Debra Jo and Kurtwood are the most amazing people in the world, not just talented but just the best" he added. "They are true mentors the first time around, and now they're mentoring a whole new group."
Alongside the returning cast of characters, That '90s Show stars Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.
So, what wisdom was passed down to the cast of newcomers?
"I just told them to be on time," Smith admitted. Meanwhile, Rupp advised, "I told them to stay in the house because we were dealing with COVID, so I was like the police, 'No, we're not going to delay anymore. You stay in your room!'"
Stark had similarly comedic advice: "Keep your shoes on and don't spend your money too fast."
That '90s Show is now available to stream on Netflix.