21 Pop Culture Valentine’s Day Cards That Are Guaranteed To Make You Laugh

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sure, you can go with a poem or an eloquent note for a Valentine's Day card. Those are classic tactics that will always bring the holiday romance, but if you want to go for the laughs, think outside the box. If your valentine loves pop culture, then incorporate their favorite movies, TV shows, and music into their Valentine's Day card.
If your new favorite movie is Saltburn, this bath water card is a great pick. Anyone who can't get over White Lotus would appreciate a card inspired by Jennifer Coolidge's character. Embrace PDA with this card inspired by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Or if you are looking for another celeb card, this Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck one is iconic.
Perhaps, you're dating a Ted Lasso enthusiast, who would want the show incorporated into a Valentine's Day card. If your boo loves watching The Golden Girls, there's a hilarious card that pays homage to the iconic series. And, of course, there are so many great Drake lyrics that are ideal for a Valentine's Day card.
If you want to bring some pop culture to your Valentine's Day, keep on scrolling for some humorous options.
Pop Culture Valentine's Day Cards
Singles Valentines Card, Jennifer Coolidge Inspired
Just because you're not in a relationship, that doesn't mean you shouldn't get a Valentine's Day card. White Lotus fans will love this one.
Saltburn Movie Themed Valentine's Day Greeting Card
If you know, you know.
Valentines Day Cards Cute Valentine's Day Card for Her Eras Tour
If your lover makes the whole place shimmer, here's the perfect card.
Amazon Handmade Funny Teresa Galentines Valentines Card
Pay homage to Teresa Giudice's iconic table flip with a fun card.
Amazon Handmade Funny Tony Valentines Anniversary Card
There's no better way to tell someone "Happy Valentine's Day" than with this Tony Soprano card.
I Love You More Than Binge Watching Real Housewives Valentine's Day Card
This sentiment says so much if you're a Real Housewives fanatic.
Bennifer 2.0 Valentine's Day Greeting Card
This card is an ode to the iconic song "Jenny from the Block" and Bennifer, of course.
You’re the Kardashian to My Barker Valentine's Day Card
Show some Kravis-style PDA with this Valentine's Day card.
Jim & Pam Soulmates Valentines Day Card
Celebrate your love with a card inspired by The Office.
Law and Order Valentines Day Card
If your boo makes your heart go "dun dun," this Law & Order: SVU card is the way to go.
You Com-PETE Me Card
This Pete Davidson-inspired card is always relevant.
Balor You Have Lasso-Ed My Heart Valentine Day Card
Give this to the person who Lasso-ed your heart.
Thank You for Being a Friend Valentine's Day Card
If your significant other loves The Golden Girls, this hilarious card is the perfect choice. It's also a good one for a Galentine's gift too.
Schitt's Creek Valentine's Day Card
No "ew, David" moments on Valentine's Day. Instead, channel the iconic singing scene from the series.
Cardi Bae Valentines Card
Give this cute card to your Cardi B-loving Cardi Bae.
Seinfeld Valentines Day Card
This will be appreciated by anyone who watched Seinfeld over and over again.
Crying Kim Valentine's Day Card
Kim Kardashian's krying face is nothing short of iconic. If your valentine loves to "Keep Up" with the star, get this kard.
Friends Lobster Valentine's Day Card
We can't have a pop culture guide without a Friends card. Your "lobster" will love this card.
Drake Greeting Card 'You Could Have My Heart Or We Could Share It Like The Last Slice' Card
Drake lyrics were just made for Valentine's Day cards, right?
Drake Certified Loverboy Card
This is not technically a Valentine's Day card, it's just a blank card, but it's sooo perfect for the holiday, a birthday, or just because.
Happy Valentine's Day To The Best I Ever Had
Give this to the best valentine you've ever had.
If you're looking for more Valentine's Day shopping ideas, here are some holiday sweaters.
—Originally published January 19, 2023 at 12:56 PM.