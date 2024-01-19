Update!

21 Pop Culture Valentine’s Day Cards That Are Guaranteed To Make You Laugh

From Saltburn fanatics to White Lotus viewers to die-hard Law & Order connoisseurs, we found pop culture Valentine's Day cards for all fandoms.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 19, 2024 2:50 PMTags
Shop Pop Culture Valentine's Day CardsE! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of Etsy, Balor, and Getty Images/Kseniya Ovchinnikova

Sure, you can go with a poem or an eloquent note for a Valentine's Day card. Those are classic tactics that will always bring the holiday romance, but if you want to go for the laughs, think outside the box. If your valentine loves pop culture, then incorporate their favorite movies, TV shows, and music into their Valentine's Day card.

If your new favorite movie is Saltburn, this bath water card is a great pick. Anyone who can't get over White Lotus would appreciate a card inspired by Jennifer Coolidge's character. Embrace PDA with this card inspired by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Or if you are looking for another celeb card, this Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck one is iconic.

Perhaps, you're dating a Ted Lasso enthusiast, who would want the show incorporated into a Valentine's Day card. If your boo loves watching The Golden Girls, there's a hilarious card that pays homage to the iconic series. And, of course, there are so many great Drake lyrics that are ideal for a Valentine's Day card.

If you want to bring some pop culture to your Valentine's Day, keep on scrolling for some humorous options.

Pop Culture Valentine's Day Cards

Singles Valentines Card, Jennifer Coolidge Inspired

Just because you're not in a relationship, that doesn't mean you shouldn't get a Valentine's Day cardWhite Lotus fans will love this one.

$6
Etsy

Saltburn Movie Themed Valentine's Day Greeting Card

If you know, you know.

$7
$5
Etsy

Valentines Day Cards Cute Valentine's Day Card for Her Eras Tour

If your lover makes the whole place shimmer, here's the perfect card.

$6
Etsy

Amazon Handmade Funny Teresa Galentines Valentines Card

Pay homage to Teresa Giudice's iconic table flip with a fun card.

$7
Amazon

Amazon Handmade Funny Tony Valentines Anniversary Card

There's no better way to tell someone "Happy Valentine's Day" than with this Tony Soprano card.

$7
Amazon

I Love You More Than Binge Watching Real Housewives Valentine's Day Card

This sentiment says so much if you're a Real Housewives fanatic.

$5
Etsy

Bennifer 2.0 Valentine's Day Greeting Card

This card is an ode to the iconic song "Jenny from the Block" and Bennifer, of course.

$5
Etsy

You’re the Kardashian to My Barker Valentine's Day Card

Show some Kravis-style PDA with this Valentine's Day card

$6
Etsy

Jim & Pam Soulmates Valentines Day Card

Celebrate your love with a card inspired by The Office.

$6
Etsy

Law and Order Valentines Day Card

If your boo makes your heart go "dun dun," this Law & Order: SVU card is the way to go.

$6
$5
Etsy

You Com-PETE Me Card

This Pete Davidson-inspired card is always relevant.

$6
Etsy

Balor You Have Lasso-Ed My Heart Valentine Day Card

Give this to the person who Lasso-ed your heart.

$7
Amazon

Thank You for Being a Friend Valentine's Day Card

If your significant other loves The Golden Girls, this hilarious card is the perfect choice. It's also a good one for a Galentine's gift too.

$7
$6
Etsy

Schitt's Creek Valentine's Day Card

No "ew, David" moments on Valentine's Day. Instead, channel the iconic singing scene from the series.

$6
Etsy

Cardi Bae Valentines Card

Give this cute card to your Cardi B-loving Cardi Bae.

$7
Etsy

Seinfeld Valentines Day Card

This will be appreciated by anyone who watched Seinfeld over and over again.

$7
Etsy

Crying Kim Valentine's Day Card

Kim Kardashian's krying face is nothing short of iconic. If your valentine loves to "Keep Up" with the star, get this kard.

$7
Etsy

Friends Lobster Valentine's Day Card

We can't have a pop culture guide without a Friends card. Your "lobster" will love this card.

$4
Etsy

Drake Greeting Card 'You Could Have My Heart Or We Could Share It Like The Last Slice' Card

Drake lyrics were just made for Valentine's Day cards, right?

$10
$9
Etsy

Drake Certified Loverboy Card

This is not technically a Valentine's Day card, it's just a blank card, but it's sooo perfect for the holiday, a birthday, or just because. 

$6
$5
Etsy
Happy Valentine's Day To The Best I Ever Had

Give this to the best valentine you've ever had.

$6
Etsy

—Originally published January 19, 2023 at 12:56 PM.