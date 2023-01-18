Will There Be a M3GAN Sequel? Universal Pictures Says...

Watch : Neve Campbell Reveals Why She Won't Return for Scream 6

You just can't run from M3GAN.

Following its second weekend near the top of the box office, Universal Pictures has officially ordered a sequel to the horror film, M3GAN.

The movie studio announced Jan. 18 that fans can expect Blumhouse and Atomic Monster's M3GAN 2.0 to hit theaters two years from now in January 2025.

The studio celebrated the news by referencing the doll's memes in its announcement, stating: "Shattering box-office records, M3GAN has become an instant horror icon, dancing her way into nightmares worldwide."

Following its Jan. 6 premiere, the film from director Gerard Johnstone and writer Akela Cooper and starring Allison Williams, Ronny Chieng and Violet McGraw has already grossed more than $90 million at the worldwide box office off of a $12 million budget.

Williams and McGraw are reported to be returning for the follow-up alongside Cooper, per Variety. Additionally, Jason Blum, James Wan and Williams will produce. There's currently no word on whether Amie Donald will reprise the artificially intelligent lead role nor if Jenna Davis will return to voice the titular character.