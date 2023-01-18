Ireland Baldwin Shares Mental and Physical Pregnancy Struggles in Candid Message

Watch : Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More

Ireland Baldwin is giving her fans an honest update about her road to motherhood.

The 27-year-old—who announced on New Year's Eve that she and her boyfriend André Allen Anjos are expecting their first child together—detailed the challenges she's faced in her pregnancy so far.

"I'm sharing my most inner feelings with the hope that someone will read this and feel less alone," she wrote on Jan. 18 in an Instagram post. "Pregnancy is hard...It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that."

She continued, "I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body."

Ireland explained that she "deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis" and the pregnancy has added fuel to the fire.

"I've struggled to adapt to these changes," she shared. "Bodily sensations. Pains and aches. Organs going to s--t randomly. I know everyone has a different experience, and mine is easy compared to most, but f--k it's a struggle."